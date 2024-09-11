Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Is Rhys Nicholson up for the Taskmaster challenge?

Culture

The third season of Taskmaster Australia is coming to Chanel 10, and Rhys Nicholson is one of the comedians taking on the outrageous challenges.

Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo, Mel Buttle, Pete Helliar and Nicholson have signed up to take on the challenges set by Tom Gleeson and sidekick Tom Cashman.

- Advertisement -

Hopefully Hellier will make it back from his Amazing Race in time!

We’ll be honest, we worry about Rhys. He’s as snappy dresser and a slight neatness freak. We’re concerned about how he’ll handle the stress and messiness that the show’s challenges can produce.

The new series begins on Tuesday, 24 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

From epic winks, flying discs and puzzles with cumbersome costumes, the unforgiving Taskmaster has a whole new bag of random, ridiculous and rambunctious tricks up his sleeve to test the wits of our season three line-up.

Tune in to see who will reign and follow in the footsteps of Danielle Walker and Lloyd Langford, the winners of previous seasons.

The Australian show is based on the original UK version featuring Greg Davies and show creator Alex Horne. They’ve produced 18 series of the show to date, alongside three ‘Champion of Champion’ series too.

The show has also been made in New Zealand, where five seasons have aired. It’s also been recreated in Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Canada and many other countries.

Latest

Culture

Rufus Wainwright is heading back to Perth

0
The stripped back shows will be his first Australian performances since 2019.
Culture

Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

0
Marc Almond and Dave Ball have booked some tickets down under.
News

Government may face parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the census

0
Senator Dean Smith wants to know how the government reached it's decision on blocking new census questions.
News

Alex Greenwich wins defamation case against Mark Latham

0
Judge orders Latham to pay $140,000 in damages,

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Rufus Wainwright is heading back to Perth

0
The stripped back shows will be his first Australian performances since 2019.
Culture

Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

0
Marc Almond and Dave Ball have booked some tickets down under.
News

Government may face parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the census

0
Senator Dean Smith wants to know how the government reached it's decision on blocking new census questions.
News

Alex Greenwich wins defamation case against Mark Latham

0
Judge orders Latham to pay $140,000 in damages,
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering 911 hero Mark Bingham

0
Mark Bingham was one of nearly 3,000 people killed...

Rufus Wainwright is heading back to Perth

OUTinPerth -
The stripped back shows will be his first Australian performances since 2019.
Read more

Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

Graeme Watson -
Marc Almond and Dave Ball have booked some tickets down under.
Read more

Government may face parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the census

Graeme Watson -
Senator Dean Smith wants to know how the government reached it's decision on blocking new census questions.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture