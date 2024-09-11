Is Rhys Nicholson up for the Taskmaster challenge?

The third season of Taskmaster Australia is coming to Chanel 10, and Rhys Nicholson is one of the comedians taking on the outrageous challenges.

Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo, Mel Buttle, Pete Helliar and Nicholson have signed up to take on the challenges set by Tom Gleeson and sidekick Tom Cashman.

Hopefully Hellier will make it back from his Amazing Race in time!

We’ll be honest, we worry about Rhys. He’s as snappy dresser and a slight neatness freak. We’re concerned about how he’ll handle the stress and messiness that the show’s challenges can produce.

The new series begins on Tuesday, 24 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

From epic winks, flying discs and puzzles with cumbersome costumes, the unforgiving Taskmaster has a whole new bag of random, ridiculous and rambunctious tricks up his sleeve to test the wits of our season three line-up.

Tune in to see who will reign and follow in the footsteps of Danielle Walker and Lloyd Langford, the winners of previous seasons.

The Australian show is based on the original UK version featuring Greg Davies and show creator Alex Horne. They’ve produced 18 series of the show to date, alongside three ‘Champion of Champion’ series too.

The show has also been made in New Zealand, where five seasons have aired. It’s also been recreated in Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Canada and many other countries.