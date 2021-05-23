Italy’s Måneskin wins Eurovision 2021 with ‘Zitti e buoni’

Italy has triumphed at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with glam rock band Måneskin rising to the top of the tally board with their song Zitti e buoni.

Early favourite Destiny from Malta failed to break through the strong support for songs from France, Switzerland and Azerbaijan, but it was Italy who came out on top pushed to the top of the leaderboard by a strong showing of public support.

The band from Rome consists of lead vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. They came to prominence of the TV show X-Factor Italy.

Earlier this year the band also won the San Remo Music festival in Italy with the same song.

Twenty-six acts battled in out in the final of the 65th year of the song contest, 39 countries in total took part with some being knocked out in the semi-finals.

Brutally, the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Spain all received zero points from the public. It was the United Kingdom’s worst result with John Newman getting zero points from both the public and the professional jury.

OIP Staff, images: Andres Putting EBU

