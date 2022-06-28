It’s time to ‘Shine’: Pride WA announces key dates and theme for 2022

Pride WA have announced that PrideFEST 2022 will run from 4th – 27th Nov 2022 and will have the theme of ‘Shine’.

“We’ve weathered a couple of challenging years and finally stepping out of the pandemic as a community – hence the theme of this year’s PrideFEST is SHINE.” the organisation said on Tuesday.

The popular Fairday event will be held of Sunday 13th November and will be in Hyde Park, the huge Bake-Off competition will also return and the Parade will be held on Saturday 26th November returning to it’s home on the streets of Northbridge.

Expressions of interest will soon open for Fairday stallholders and performers, and organisations wanting to hold events as part of the festival will soon be able to list their events in the official Pride calendar, and finally, Parade registration will also open in the coming weeks.

This year the organisation will be continuing its polict of limiting corporate participants in the parade to official sponsors only.

Updated will be posted to the Pride WA website.

