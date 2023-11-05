Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to take on transgender fight

The coalition’s Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, has announced that fighting against transgender people participating in sport will be a focus of her energies in parliament.
The Northern Territory senator previously suggested that calls to legislate against transgender women participating in sport would have her support after she attended an event in Canberra earlier this year.
Now in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald Senator Nampijinpa Price has declared she’s going to fight against transwomen playing sport.
“The issue of women … having to play sport against trans women is a fight I want to take up because that comes down to women’s safety on the sporting field,” she said.
“For me, it is about women’s rights, and we haven’t established our rights just for them to be turned back on after all this struggle.”
“If I had daughters I would be really concerned that they had to play AFL against biological men.
“It’s common sense and I don’t shy away from a commonsense argument.” the senator said.
The first-term politician who was catapulted on to the front bench ahead of the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has also responded to suggestions that she may become Australia’s first Prime Minister from an indigenous background.
Senator Nampijinpa Price said that she didn’t get into politics to lead the country, but if her trajectory led her to the top job, then “so be it.”
The politician from the Northern Territory came to prominence largely due to her appearances on Sky News, and her role as a spokesperson from conservative lobby group Advance. She served as a local government councilor in Alice Springs from 2015 until 2021, including serving as the town’s Deputy Mayor during her last year.
Commentators on Sky News have been suggesting that Nampijinpa Price could be the next Liberal Prime Minister. There are a few challenges before that could happen though, Senator Price is currently a member of the Northern Territory based Country Liberal Party, and she sits in the Nationals party room in Canberra. To make a run for Leader of the Opposition she would need to change both houses and party memberships.
OIP Staff
