Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to take on transgender fight

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

The coalition’s Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, has announced that fighting against transgender people participating in sport will be a focus of her energies in parliament.

The Northern Territory senator previously suggested that calls to legislate against transgender women participating in sport would have her support after she attended an event in Canberra earlier this year.

Now in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald Senator Nampijinpa Price has declared she’s going to fight against transwomen playing sport.

“The issue of women … having to play sport against trans women is a fight I want to take up because that comes down to women’s safety on the sporting field,” she said.