Jack Vidgen reveals his song for Eurovision contention

Jack Vidgen has shared the song he hopes will take him to Eurovision in 2020. His new tune is titled I Am King, I Am Queen.

Vidgen wrote the deeply personal song with writer and composer Andrew Lowden, and it details Vidgen’s battles with mental health and self esteem.

SBS will broadcast Australia Decides in February, showcasing ten artists vying for Australia’s support to be the nation’s 2020 Eurovision representative.

Included alongside Jack Vidgen is a diverse line-up of artists from across the musical spectrum including Diana Rouvas, Jordan Ravi, Jaguar Jonze, Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan, Mitch Tambo, iOTA, Montaigne and Didirri.

Take a listen to Jack Vidgen’s offering.

OIP Staff