Jackson Wang adopts ‘MAGIC MAN’ persona for second album

Singer, performer and producer Jackson Wang’s sophomore album MAGIC MAN is out today via TEAM WANG records / 88rising Records / Warner Records / RYCE MUSIC GROUP.

The album features 10 tracks including the newly released Blue and previously released Blow and Cruel.

Inspired by 70s rock, MAGIC MAN is an energetic and gritty exploration of toxic love and self-discovery. The MAGIC MAN persona is truly a new horizon for Jackson, allowing him to showcase a side of him his fans have never seen.

Produced by Jackson Wang, Daryl K, and Henry Cheung, MAGIC MAN promises Jackson at his most vulnerable – operating under the laws of mystery, temptation, and confusion.

About the album Jackson says, “MAGIC MAN is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of MAGIC MAN.”

MAGIC MAN is out now.

Image: Nabil Ayers

