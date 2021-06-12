Jake Shears is back in disco mode with ‘Do The Television’

Jake Shears has gone a new song, and he describes it as a homage to the 80’s sound of mid-career David Bowie and Lionel Ritchie.

Do the Television was first written over 10 years ago for Scissor Sisters third album and the band played a version at a surprise show in New York. As recording progressed the band became unhappy with the tunes they working on and ditched most of them.

Shears recently revisited the tune, went back to the beginning and re-wrote it from scratch.

Take a listen to Jake Shear’s new offering.

