James Clayton features in this week’s ‘Ghost Light Opera’

In this week’s edition of Ghost Light Opera James Clayton sings Scintille Diamant from The Tales of Hoffman, accompanied by Tommaso Pollio.

Every Saturday night the West Australian Opera releases a clip of a performer singing a well known aria. The series takes it name from a ghost light – the single light left on the stage when a theatre is empty.

In this aria, Dapertutto (one embodiment of Hoffmann’s enemy) sings of his diamond ring with which he controls Giulietta. He hopes he can use the ring and Giulietta to capture Hoffmann.

The Tales of Hoffman is a French opera with music by Jacques Offenbach and the libretto written by Jules Barbier. It was Offenbach’s final work, he died four months before it’s premiere in 1880.

Learn to sing with the West Australian Opera

Performances are not the only thing the West Australian Opera is moving online, soon you’ll also be able to take virtual singing classes.

Wesfarmers Arts Virtual Singing Classes have been designed to share the joy of music and keep you singing with Lisa Harper-Brown.

Each Monday a new video will be released (one video a week for six weeks). Lisa will focus on having fun as well as providing vocal and breathing techniques. You’ll be able to take the lesson at your own leisure and re-watch as many times as you like.

This series is available free to registered participants via WAO website with thanks to the support of their Principal Partner, Wesfarmers Arts.

The first Wesfarmers Arts Virtual Singing Classes will run from Monday 13 April to Monday 18 May.

Register for the classes.

