Jamie Varley jailed for life with no possibility of parole over death of adopted child

Former British school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, has been jailed for life with no possibility of parole after being convicted of the sexual assault and murder of Preston Davey, a 13-month-old child he was in the process of adopting with his partner.

His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child.

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Warning – This story contains references to child abuse.

Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley.

Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley had begun the process of adopting Preston, also known as Elijah. In July 2023, four months after being placed in their care, Preston was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. He later died.

Varley claimed the child had accidentally drowned in a bath. However, prosecutors told the court that medical evidence indicated his injuries were consistent with airway obstruction.

The prosecution stated that during the final months of Preston’s life he was subjected to repeated ill-treatment, with more than 40 injuries identified. During the eight-week trial, the court heard that Preston had been taken to hospital three times while in the couple’s care, and had been seen by multiple social workers and medical professionals.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Oldham Council has resumed an independent investigation into its child safeguarding practices.

Varley was also convicted over images of the child found on his mobile phone, which the prosecution said demonstrated physical and psychological mistreatment.

In a statement read to the court, Preston’s mother, Sarah Davey, said she had been left with “unimaginable pain and suffering”.

The court heard that Davey has a criminal history, including a conviction for murder committed when she was a teenager. She was sentenced to life in prison and released in 2013 after serving 14 years, and has since been returned to custody for breaches of her release conditions. Her child was born while she was in prison and initially lived with foster carers before being placed with the prospective adoptive parents.

Handing down the sentence, Justice Turner said Preston had endured “unremitting abuse” before being killed.

“It was you who did this. You murdered him,” the judge said, addressing Varley.

“A whole life order is a sentence of last resort for cases of the most extreme gravity. This is a case of the most extreme gravity. You must remain in prison for the rest of your life. You will never be eligible for parole.”

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