Jane Armstrong named City of Perth’s Citizen of the Year

Jane Armstong has been named the City of Perth’s Citizen of the Year for their work supporting people experiencing homelessness.

Armstrong was recognised for their invaluable work. Through Homelessness We Care, Armstrong helps youths, families, migrants, refugees, those financially disadvantaged, unemployed or disabled, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Announcing the award the city said Jane Armstong works tirelessly to make people’s lives more bearable by fundraising, sourcing food donations, providing meals and a safe space to talk.

Awards were also given for Youth Citizen of the Year with Kate Irwin, who is also Young Western Australian of the Year, recognised for her work encouraging young women to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Irwin is the young of Perth Web Girls, an organisation that seeks to create technology and entrepreneurial career pathways for women by helping them to develop coding skills.

Senior Community Citizen of the Year was given to Paul Ennis. With a lifetime of dedication to Perth, Ennis has serviced the Perth Town Hall clock for more than 60 years. His meticulous attention to detail has kept the clock in working condition while preserving its heritage value. He is the last in the family line of watchmakers to service the Town Hall, with the Ennis Family Jewellers giving more than 100 years of service to the city.

The Sensoprium Theatre was also honoured Sensorium Theatre for improving the lives of children with disabilities through theatre. Formed in WA in 2010, Sensorium is the only company in Australia performing live theatre shows designed for young people with disabilities.

Perth’s Lord Mayor Bazil Zempilas praised the contrinutions of the award winners and all the nominees.

“The Community Citizen of the Year Awards recognise inspirational people and groups who have contributed to our diverse City community. The winners and all those nominated should be truly proud of their achievements,” Zempilas said.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the contributions of passionate citizens such as Jane, Kate and Paul, and the invaluable work of groups such as Sensorium Theatre.”

Zempilas praised Jane Armstrong saying they worked tirelessly for the causes they are passionate about.

“We know at the City of Perth of your incredible tireless work, your commitment to community, your commitment to those whom it hasn’t necessarily been as fortunate as some others, but that hasn’t stopped you applying yourself and making their lives better. We appreciate everything you do.”

Speaking to OUTinPerth after the ceremony Armstrong said the award was really acknowledgement of her entire team Homelessness We Care.

“Thank you to Aileen and Alyce who nominated me, but this award is actually for my team, for my crew, the vollies who turn up every week and continue to be kind and love.”

Perth welcomes 50 new Australians

The event also 50 new Australians from 20 different countries take their oath of citizenship in a ceremony lead by the Lord Mayor.

New citizens from Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, China, Zimbabwe, Bhutan, France, Russia, Ireland, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Iran, Iraq, Taiwan and many other nations began their new lives as Australians.

“It’s always a great privilege to officially welcome our newest citizens into the City of Perth community,” Zempilas said.

“It was wonderful to see such a diverse range of people becoming new Aussie citizens here in the iconic Perth Town Hall. We’re grateful and proud that so many people have chosen to make the City of Light their home.”

Alongside the official proceedings attendees were treated to a performance of Waltzing Matilda as well as a jazzy medley of Kylie Minogue hits including In Your Eyes, Spinning Around and Can’t Get You Get Out of My Head.

The Lord Mayor and Western Australian’s Governor Chris Dawson also delivered their official Australia Day addresses, while Liberal MLC Tjorn Sibma fulfilled his obligation to read a message from Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.

The Governor welcomed the new Australian’s saying that all new immigrant brough a lot to the nation.

“Whether it is your beliefs, your ancestry, your traditions or cuisine.” Dawson said, highlighting that Australian culture is enriched with each new group of citizens.

“Some of you are reconnecting with family, or you may be here particularly in pursuit of employment or education, whatever the reasons that introduced you to make this big choice, you’ll find that Western Australia, and Australia at large, is also a place that can give back to you.”

The Governor encouraged those becoming Australian citizens to look towards the examples of those nominated for the Citizenship awards as inspiration, saying that volunteering and giving back to the community contributed to the stability, harmony and peace enjoyed by Australians.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas shared his family’s story as immigrants from Greece nearly 100 years ago. The Lord Mayor said that while Western Australia was resource rich state, our greatest resource is the people who live here.

Graeme Watson

