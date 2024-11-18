Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Janelle Koenig and Joel Creasey announce surprise show

Culture

Best friends and comedic wonders Janelle Koenig and Joel Creasey have announced a surprise show this Sunday at the Royale Theatre.

Joel has previously described Janelle as his “business partner”, she has nothing to do with his finances, but knows all his business.

- Advertisement -

The Sunday afternoon show is not stand up comedy, but the two best mates getting together for an afternoon of storytelling and spilling the tea. You’ll probably hear a lot of stories that don’t make it into their stand up shows because their too hot to include.

Joel Creasey and Janelle Koenig.

The duo have only done this event once before – and tickets sold our really quickly.

If you’ll bounce back quickly from Pride celebrations on Saturday night, this will be a fun way to spend Sunday afternoon.

Chatting about everything from celebrity encounters, behind-the-scenes television fails, Eurovison, Mardi Gras and all the secret women’s business of a decade-long friendship, this is a one-off show not to be missed!

Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

News

Senate censures Senators Ralph Babet and Lidia Thorpe over recent behaviour

0
Babet has been accused of using hate speech for political attention.
Culture

Things get a little streamy in the new video from TIN – it’s Fuego!

0
TIN has quite a party going on his shower in the new clip.
Culture

Extra Graham Norton shows for Melbourne and Sydney

0
The British talk show host and comedian is proving to be very popular.
News

Suzi Quatro is touring Australia for the 40th time!

0
She's set to play a massive show at RAC Arena.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Senate censures Senators Ralph Babet and Lidia Thorpe over recent behaviour

0
Babet has been accused of using hate speech for political attention.
Culture

Things get a little streamy in the new video from TIN – it’s Fuego!

0
TIN has quite a party going on his shower in the new clip.
Culture

Extra Graham Norton shows for Melbourne and Sydney

0
The British talk show host and comedian is proving to be very popular.
News

Suzi Quatro is touring Australia for the 40th time!

0
She's set to play a massive show at RAC Arena.
News

Broadcaster Alan Jones arrested over alleged indecent assaults

0
The arrest comes after a nine-month investigation by NSW police.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Senate censures Senators Ralph Babet and Lidia Thorpe over recent behaviour

OUTinPerth -
Babet has been accused of using hate speech for political attention.
Read more

Things get a little streamy in the new video from TIN – it’s Fuego!

OUTinPerth -
TIN has quite a party going on his shower in the new clip.
Read more

Extra Graham Norton shows for Melbourne and Sydney

OUTinPerth -
The British talk show host and comedian is proving to be very popular.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture