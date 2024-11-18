Janelle Koenig and Joel Creasey announce surprise show

Best friends and comedic wonders Janelle Koenig and Joel Creasey have announced a surprise show this Sunday at the Royale Theatre.

Joel has previously described Janelle as his “business partner”, she has nothing to do with his finances, but knows all his business.

The Sunday afternoon show is not stand up comedy, but the two best mates getting together for an afternoon of storytelling and spilling the tea. You’ll probably hear a lot of stories that don’t make it into their stand up shows because their too hot to include.

Joel Creasey and Janelle Koenig.

The duo have only done this event once before – and tickets sold our really quickly.

If you’ll bounce back quickly from Pride celebrations on Saturday night, this will be a fun way to spend Sunday afternoon.

Chatting about everything from celebrity encounters, behind-the-scenes television fails, Eurovison, Mardi Gras and all the secret women’s business of a decade-long friendship, this is a one-off show not to be missed!

Tickets are on sale now.