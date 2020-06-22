‘Janet King’ star Marta Dusseldorp joins the cast of ‘Wentworth’

Wentworth just keeps being full of surprises, and it’s eighth season hasn’t even begun playing yet. They’ve just dropped a new trailer and announced Marta Dusseldorp will be joining the cast. The actor is best known for her leading role as Janet King, and for work on the long running series A Place to Call Home.

Dusseldorp will join the stellar ensemble cast for Season 8 playing Sheila Bausch who comes to Wentworth on remand for the murder of nine people at True Path, a cult-like lifestyle retreat. Highly intelligent, charismatic and manipulative, Sheila worked as the personal secretary for True Path’s founder, Dr Mendel (Brian Vriends).

Marta Dusseldorp said it was a great honour to be invited on to the popular prison drama.

“I was just so honoured and excited to come on. I said yes straight away. Wentworth is always so beautifully told.”

Wentworth resumed production of season 8 part B this week which will air exclusively on Foxtel in 2021.

Jo Porter, Wentworth Executive Producer and Director of Scripted, Fremantle, said the final episodes of the show would be filmed under new COVID-19 conditions but it was not expected to effect the integrity of the storytelling.

“Together with the cast and crew we are all looking forward to resuming production this week on the final chapter of Wentworth. We have carefully adjusted our production processes to ensure the health and well-being of our team and at the same time ensured we are able to maintain the integrity of our storytelling.”

Dusseldorp will join a cast of acclaimed Australian actors including Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick and Susie Porter. Season 8 will also see new cast members Kate Box, Jane Hall, Zoe Terakes, Vivienne Awosoga join the show.

Wentworth S8 will premiere Tuesday, July 28 at 6.30pm AWST, Seasons 1-7 are currently available to stream on demand.

