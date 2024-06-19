Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Jason Sweeney explores ambient sounds on new project from Panoptique Electrical

Culture

The new album by the Australian ambient project Panoptique Electrical is out today.

For Years was made as part of a larger music project called Ageism that traverses ideas of what it means to be older and queer. 

The compositions created by Jason Sweeney, who also performs under the moniker Sweeney, are described as observing the ageing queer body as a site of beauty, of wisdom, of false promises and a fragile future. Something to look forward to, something to leave behind.

The new works were composed, performed and produced by Jason Sweeney on Kaurna Country throughout 2023 and 2024.

Photo by Matt Byrne.

The album includes the tracks For Oceans, For Sleep, For Night, For Bells, For Em, For Piano, For Spaces, For Stillness, For Pictures, and For Ruins.

Those opting to buy a physical copy of the album will get three additional tracks that are not available on the digital release.

The album is filled with sounds that are multilayered, subtly flowing through a range of drawn out and prolonged. It’s the perfect music for meditation, deep through or creating an aural background.

Distant bells, muted piano and choral vocals drift through the pieces creating an intriguing sonic journey.

Get the album now.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

