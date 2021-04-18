Jeffree Star and friend in serious car crash in Wyoming

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Make-up mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star is recovering after he and friend Daniel Lucas were involved in a serious car accident in Wyoming.

The pair were travelling in Natrona County when their Mercedes 4WD hit black ice and flipped three times. In the aftermath of the crash Star posted an image of himself in a hospital bed saying he was thankful they were still alive.

“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” the tweet said. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

The 35-year-old has run Jeffree Star Cosmetics since 2014, and has 16.5 million subscribers on YouTube, 13.6 million on Instagram and 6.9 million on Twitter. Last year he relocated from California to Wyoming where he purchased a large ranch. Star has been working on his autobiography.

Star later posted updates sharing that he’d been released from hospital but his friend Daniel was having further tests to see if surgery was required.

He also shared some images of his mangled car, praising the Mercedes tough steel frame which he credited with saving their lives.

Star told his followers he’d now be taking some time off to heal and let his body repair.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.