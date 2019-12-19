Jennifer Hudson sings ‘Memory’ on the finale of ‘The Voice USA’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The movie version of Cats has not been getting the greatest of reviews, but one of the highlights of the film in Jennifer Hudson’s performance of the musical’s most famous tune Memory.

Hudson returned to the stage of The Voice USA for the finale of their 17th season to perform the song. Hudson has served as a coach on two seasons of the popular show.

In the film she plays Grizabella, an old and shabby cat who was once very glamorous, now down on her luck she is shunned by the other cats.

Over the years many well known singers have taken on the role.

Elaine Paige originated the role in the 1981 London production. When Paige spoke to OUTinPerth back in 2018 she said you can never really tell if a show will be popular until it opens, but of all the musicals she’s starred in – Cats was the most interesting.

“Cats was the most interesting, it was such an out there – way out idea – having human beings dressed as cats with painted faces and vcat costumes… It was this mix of sort of Disney animated movies mixed in with live theatre human beings. That was the one where we really didn’t know if the audience was going to buy the fact we were all dressed up as cats and singing and cavorting about.”

Betty Buckley was the first to perform the role on Broadway, in Australia Debra Byrne received a lot of praise for her take on the role. Nicole Scherzinger, Leona Lewis, Beverley Knight and Delta Goodrem have all played Grizabella.

Take a look at Jennifer Hudson singing Memory.

OIP Staff