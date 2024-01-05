Jeremy Allen White shows of his tighty-whities in new Calvin Kelin ad

Actor Jeremy Allen White is the latest celebrity to be the face of fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Following in the footsteps of Brooke Sheilds, Antonia Sabato Jr, Mark Walberg and Kate Moss, the actor fronts a new campaign for the iconic brand’s underwear range.

The promotional clip features the actor strutting and stretching on a New York rooftop wearing nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein briefs. In the golden light of the sun, he eventually throws himself down on a couch.

White gained acclaim for his portrayal of Philip ‘Lip’ Gallagher on the long running US version of Shameless.

After staying with the show for all of its eleven seasons White has found continued success starring in the new series The Bear.

In the show White plays ‘troubled but brilliant’ New York chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to save his deceased brother’s failing restaurant. The show’s second season aired in 2023 and was many critics top pick for best television series of the year.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the ad shoot White speaks about his first steps in performing were in dance, and he loved tap dancing above everything else.

