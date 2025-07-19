Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Jeremy Rockcliff claims a Liberal victory in Tasmania

News

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockcliff has claimed victory in the Tasmanian state election that was held today.

Speaking to the party faithful the Premier said the result had been a vote of no confidence in the Labor party and it’s leader Dean Winter.

The government was forced to an election after Labor pushed through a no confidence vote in the government, the Liberal government was only returned in March 2024 for a three year term.

Labor’s Dean Winter, The Greens’ Rosie Woodruff, and Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

“Tonight, the people of Tasmania … has said that they have no confidence in the Labor Party to form government,” Rockcliff said. “And they have voted to re-endorse our Liberal government.”

“Tasmanians have spoken. As they always have and will continue to do so. Now is the time for those who have had and will have the great honour of being elected to parliament to work together, with goodwill, across the chamber, in the best interests of all Tasmanians.

After a month of campaigning through the makeup of the parliament looks to be very similar to how it was structure prior to the election and became unworkable. Rockliff will still be a minority government.

Federal Liberal leader Susan Ley congratulated Rockcliff on the result.

“Jeremy is a principled, hard-working leader who puts Tasmania first.” Ley said in a social media post, while thanking supporters, party members and candidates for their work during the campaign.

With the counting of votes still being undertaken the result currently stands at the Liberals having 14 seats, Labor nine, The Greens five and three to independents and others. Four seats remain in doubt.

