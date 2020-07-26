Jessica 6 teams up with ANOHNI for ‘Prisoner of Love’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Jessica 6 has teamed up with Antony & The Johnsons frontwoman ANOHNI for a new tune Prisoner of Love

American singer and songwriter Nomi Ruiz has had a long association with ANOHNI. She first released a solo album under her own name back in 2005 and was a support act for Antony & The Johnsons, as well as Debbie Harry and Coco Rosie.

She appeared as a vocalist on Hercules and Love Affairs self titled album in 2008, which ANOHNI was also a featured vocalist on. When the band went on tour Ruiz appeared as the vocalist and during the tour made history as the first latinx transgender woman to be on the bill of some longstanding musical events including the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Glastonbury Music Festival.

The following year she formed her own band Jessica 6 and has gone on to release several albums and mixtapes.

Take a listen to the tune

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.