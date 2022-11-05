Jessie Ware teams up with Melanie C for ‘Free Yourself’ remix

Pop sensation Jessie Ware has released another exciting remix of her most recent hit single Free Yourself with former Spice Girl Mel C.

Following her successful collaborations with SBTRKT, Sampha, Disclosure and most recently Kylie Minogue on Kiss of Life, Jessie has joined forces with another pop legend for this dancefloor remix of the track.

Earlier this year Jessie shared that Free Yourself is the beginning of a new era.

“I’m so excited for people to have this song to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again.

“Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

Jessie is putting the finishing touches on her much-anticipated fifth studio album dropping in the new year.

Free Yourself – Melanie C remix is out now.

