Jett Blyton releases new EP ‘Double Vision Vol 2’

Culture

Aussie artist Jett Blyton bust on to the scene with Apeshit, his tune about being the only gay guy in a room full of straight men.

It’s been incredibly popular on TikTok where it has racked up over 3 million+ views, plus hundreds of thousands on Instagram, and inspired hundreds of fan-created videos using the sound too.

He’s followed it up with several new tracks and has now shared a new EP titled Double Vision Vol 2.  

The new EP comes a year after Blyton’s first release Double Vision Vol 1, he explains how the two projects are related.

“Double Vision was always intended to be my love letter to pop music and my relationship with it throughout my life. Double Vision (Vol. 1) was a really fun way to kick off the double project — it was all about the summery songs that feel good to sing in the car. Songs like Borderline or Speed Dial were made to empower, soundtrack and empathise with my fans in a light-hearted way. Sonically it was more R&B influenced, taking soundbites from the 1990s at times.” he explained.

Double Vision (Vol. 2) kicked off exactly one year after Vol. 1. The first single, Needingabreak, is a celebration of recession pop and the clubkid resurgence of the 2000s. It takes inspiration from house-pop pioneers like Rihanna or Madonna.

“If Volume 1 was a daytime album, Volume 2 is its nighttime counterpart — the cooler older sibling. As a synth-pop project, it’s sonically much darker. It was written to celebrate the heartbeat of the party and the kineticism of dancing with your friends. Party even when you don’t have a reason.” Blyton said.

The EP features the tracks Apeshit, Needing a Break, I’m Not in Love, Taking All My Time, and Landmine.

