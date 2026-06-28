What did we learn from the Madonna interview with Graham Norton?

Madonna sat down with Graham Norton for a TV special where she discussed her upcoming Confessions II album.

Filmed at London venue Koko, which was formerly Camden Palace, the venue held a special place in Madonna’s heart. It was the first place she performed in the United Kingdom back in 1983, and it was also the location of the launch of her 2005 Confessions on the Dance Floor.

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During the interview Kylie Minogue made a surprise appearance, and discussed their joint appearance during Madonna’s Confessions Tour. Neither singer would be drawn on whether Kylie makes an appearance on Confessions II, but her appearance in the special did nothing to quell the rumours.

Madonna also shared that the death of her brother Christopher Ciccone had inspired one of the songs on the new album. The pair had been estranged for many years, but had reconciled before his death in 2024.

The singer shared that she has collaborated with daughter Lola Leon on this new album. Leon has slowly been building her own career and has been reluctant to enter her mother’s orbit. Madonna said Lola had a better singing voice than she does.

Madonna revealed that there were eight songs recorded for the record that didn’t make the cut, but she’s sure they’ll all be shared eventually. She also said they’ll be a promo tour of the new album, and then in the summertime would take part in “something bigger”. The comment has led to speculation that Madonna will headline Glastonbury 2027.