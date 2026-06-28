Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Iran’s soccer captain: “We respect all of the LGBT people”

News

The World Cup held a Pride round in Seattle on Friday, featuring Iran and Egypt, two countries not widely known for their acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw. During the post-match media conference, Iran captain Mehdi Taremi made a notable comment when asked about playing during the Pride round.

- Advertisement -

“We respect all of the LGBT people,” Taremi said during the post-match news conference. “That’s their own idea. It’s not about us. We are here to play football. We respect all of those guys.”

Kazan, Russia – October 10, 2017. Iran national football team striker Mehdi Taremi during international friendly Russia vs Iran.

His comments differed from the official positions attributed to both Iran and Egypt, whose representatives had reportedly expressed disappointment at being allocated the Pride round. In the lead-up to the match, officials had suggested the game could be disrupted if Pride flags were displayed in the crowd.

However, when the match took place, many Pride flags were visible among spectators, and the game proceeded without interruption.

The World Cup is being played across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The final is scheduled to take place in New Jersey on 19 July, with a halftime show featuring Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.n band BTS.

Latest

Culture

What did we learn from the Madonna interview with Graham Norton?

0
Plans for a tour, unreleased tracks, collaborations and inspirations were revealed when Madonna sat down with Graham Norton.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from La Roux, Teeks, The Irrepressibles , Yello, Felix Jaehn & Omar Rudberg, and more.
Community

GRAI Launches new ‘Our Voices’ book celebrating 50 Years of Connections

0
Perth community celebrates Connections Nightclub's 50th anniversary with a new Our Voices book capturing LGBTI history, stories and shared legacy.
News

UK reveals proposed conversion therapy ban legislation

0
People who carry out conversion therapy practices in England...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

What did we learn from the Madonna interview with Graham Norton?

0
Plans for a tour, unreleased tracks, collaborations and inspirations were revealed when Madonna sat down with Graham Norton.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from La Roux, Teeks, The Irrepressibles , Yello, Felix Jaehn & Omar Rudberg, and more.
Community

GRAI Launches new ‘Our Voices’ book celebrating 50 Years of Connections

0
Perth community celebrates Connections Nightclub's 50th anniversary with a new Our Voices book capturing LGBTI history, stories and shared legacy.
News

UK reveals proposed conversion therapy ban legislation

0
People who carry out conversion therapy practices in England...
News

Watchdog compels NSW police to review Sydney gay club drug raids

0
NSW authorities review police conduct after complaints over alleged aggressive drug raids at Sydney LGBTIQA+ venues.

What did we learn from the Madonna interview with Graham Norton?

OUTinPerth -
Plans for a tour, unreleased tracks, collaborations and inspirations were revealed when Madonna sat down with Graham Norton.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New tracks from La Roux, Teeks, The Irrepressibles , Yello, Felix Jaehn & Omar Rudberg, and more.
Read more

GRAI Launches new ‘Our Voices’ book celebrating 50 Years of Connections

OUTinPerth -
Perth community celebrates Connections Nightclub's 50th anniversary with a new Our Voices book capturing LGBTI history, stories and shared legacy.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture