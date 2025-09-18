‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ cancelled after threats from broadcast regulator

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night shows has been “indefinitely” suspended after comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The late night TV host accused the Trump administration of capitalising on Kirk’s death to crack down on left wing groups and organisations.

- Advertisement -

Broadcaster ABC announced the show would be off the air just hours after the Trump appointed head of the broadcast regulator declared the network would face substantial fines if the show continued to be broadcast.

Jimmy Kimmel.

President Trump has called the decision “great news for America” in a social media post.

“That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC,” President Trump said, noting that Late night shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers were also in his sights.

Jan 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing. (Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock)

Two months ago NBC announced it’s long running The Late Show currently hosted by Stephen Colbert would be retired in coming months. The network said the show was no longer financially viable and denied it was axed due to political pressure from the Trump administration.

At the time of the announcement of Stephen Colbert’s show being taken off the air, President Trump declared that Kimmel was next.

Following Kirk’s death Vice-President J.D. Vance stepped in to host his two-hour podcast and outlined with key Trump staffers that they would be cracking down on left wing groups.

The Vice-President said the administration would “work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country” and would “explore every option to bring real unity to our country and stop those who would kill their fellow Americans because they don’t like what they say.”

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump, also appeared on the podcast and outlined how government departments would be engaged to fulfill the agenda.

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks,” Miller said, adding that they would do this “in Charlie’s name”.

Following Kirk’s assassination President Trump laid the blame at the “radical left”.