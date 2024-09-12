Joel Bray returns with ‘Homo Pentecostus’ 

When Joel Bray performed his show Daddy at the Perth Festival in 2002 it got rave reviews, next month her returns with another work Homo Pentecostus.

Describes as an odyssey of self-discovery and liberation. Actor, dancer and writer Joel Bray invites you to an intimate exploration of his secret queer identity within the confines of a 1990s Pentecostal Church.

Partake in a shared ritual that immerses you in the transformative power of music, movement and collective ritual.

Pentecostalism is Australia’s fastest-growing religion and Joel will lead you through an insider’s perspective on the intersection of faith and sexuality. From the humble church hall to the vibrant disco dance floor, Homo Pentecostus peels back layers of conflicting allure and hidden shame to illuminate our quest to embrace our true selves.

Written, directed and performed by Bray, co-directed with Emma Valente and performed with Peter Paltos, Homo Pentecostus is an ecstatic testament to resilience, love and the pursuit of personal truth.

The production is playing at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) from 23-26 October and tickets are on sale now.