John Carey and Basil Zempilas face off in fiery debate

Housing Minister John Carey and Churchlands hopeful Basil Zempilas have both delivered a pitch to undecided voters ahead of Saturday’s state election.

Each has been touted as potential future premier of the Western Australia, and they’ve regularly clashed over a wide range of issues.

On Thursday morning Perth MLA John Carey and the City of Perth’s Lord Mayor debated each other for an ABC Radio broadcast and neither held back on their blunt assessment of the opposing side.

The two politicians met to discuss policy, candidates and funding promises at a debate hosted by ABC Radio Perth on the grounds of Edith Cowan University’s Mount Lawley campus.

With respected journalist and Mornings host Nadia Mitsopoulos grilling the Liberal and Labor politicians, both had moments where they were put under pressure.

One of the debate’s most tense moments came when Zempilas was asked if he agreed with the views of Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough, and if he’d be happy serving alongside him in parliament.

Brough recently called for a review into the state’s abortion laws, leaving leader Libby Mettam to stress that his views were not party policy, while last year he argued that LGBTIQA+ communities welcomed “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

“Both of those views do not align with the Liberal party’s views.” Zempilas said of Dr Brough’s statements on abortion and the LGBTIQA+ community. “They do not align with my views, and the Liberal leader Libby Mettam has also said and made clear that they do not align with her views.”

“Are you embarred by his comments?” Mitsopoulos asked. “Is he representative of the Liberal party’s values? Is this somebody you feel comfortable sharing a seat in parliament with?”

“On those two issues – he is not representative, and that is a position that has been made clear by the Liberal leader, and been made clear by me now.” Zempilas said before describing Dr Brough as a leader in the Albany community.

“Is he a person of great standing in the community? Is he a highly respected emergency doctor? Is he considered a leader of his community? Yes he is – and do I feel comfortable standing alongside that person? Yes I do.” Zempilas said.

John Carey said he found Dr Brough’s comments to be “disgusting” and “creepy” as a member of the LGBTIQA+ community. He asked how Zempilas was able to attend Pride events and then stand alongside Dr Thomas Brough.

“You’re prepared to stand next to a candidate that the Liberal leader said is ‘bizarre’, that said that I belong to a community that includes pedophiles.

“When we talk about ethics and morals in politics you have to draw a line in the sand. Is it acceptable in this day and age that we allow that kind of commentary, and the Liberal leader pats him on the back, continues to campaign, and doesn’t take more decisive action.” Carey said.

“Those views do not align with the Liberal party. They do not align with the leader. They do not align with me.” Zempilas repeated of Dr Brough’s stances.

Carey said the decision of the party to continue backing Dr Thomas Brough showed that they remained under the control of MLC Nick Goiran and ‘the clan’.

Zempilas retorted that he understood why Carey as a gay man found the comments offensive, before attempting to segue into discussion about the proposed Victoria Park raceway.

“I do understand how John feels, but does John understand how the people of Perth and Victoria Park feel when a $220 million commitment to build a racetrack in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis?”

Carey said his comparison put forward by the Lord Mayor was outrageous.



“Basil Zempilas has compared someone who has said there’s pedophiles in my community to an election proposal. That is completely, completely outrageous.”

Throughout the debate Zempilas returned to the question the Liberals have asked Western Australians throughout their election campaign, “Are you better off now than you were eight years ago?”

“People are not better off after eight years under this Labor government, and that is the common consensus certainly where I’ve been standing on the pre-poll at the Churchlands pre-poll centre.” Zempilas said.

“People do not feel that life is easier, and they do not feel as though the great times and great prosperity that Western Australia has enjoyed through an improved GST deal, and mining royalties that have given us handsome billion-dollar profits have been put to good use.”

Zempilas argued that the Labor government was is of touch, arguing plans for a racetrack in Burswood and proposals for rugby team were not going down well with people struggling with the cost of living.

Carey hit back citing a long list of achievements from free TAFE courses to an improved credit rating, a strong economy, job growth, social housing investment and significant growth in the number of frontline staff in the health system.

Zempilas said the description Carey gave of Western Australia would not reconcile with the real-life experience of people struggling to find housing, but was on the back foot when Mitsopoulos asked why the Liberals had no target for creating social housing.

The Lord Mayor was also left to defend the City of Perth’s decision to close a women’s shelter and then opposed the location of a new service.

“You shut down a women’s shelter, you had alternatives, and then you campaigned against the location. This is part of your legacy. You can think you can run, you can think you can hide on this Basil, but you shut down a women’s shelter and people remember it.” Carey said.

Zempilas said it was not accurate to describe him as closing the service, because the decision was made by the whole council, and they had eventually approved the Northbridge location.

With Zempilas regularly interjecting and challenging Carey’s statements, the Member for Perth labeled the Lord Mayor “cocky”.

Asked if he will stand for the Liberal leadership via a challenge, or if a vacancy eventuates, Zempilas said he would not answer hypothetical questions.

Western Australians go to the polls on Saturday.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is also an employee of Edith Cowan University.