Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

John Duff is back with a stick-up

News

Singer John Duff has been delivering a steady stream of releases this year, and he’s got some fresh material.

Duff says Stick Up is a song he wrote earlier this year and they’ve just shot the sexy video to go with the tune.

- Advertisement -

The lyrics are quite x-rated and is most likely not safe for work. Depends on where you work!

“I wrote this song in July and shot this video last month – today: it has more meaning than it did then, or even three days ago.” Duff said in the wake of the US election results.

“I hope it offers you some levity and some light – as that has always been the foundation of my work. This is by far the most fun I have ever had on a video set – and by far my favorite video. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.” he added.

Back in September Duff shared his album Greatest Hits – Deluxe Edition.

The album presents a collection of ‘hits’ from an artist who never existed, weaving together elements of American popular music from the 1950s through the 1970s. The themes and content are up-to-date issues of today, but the style harks back to previous eras.

Latest

Culture

Turkish film festival cancelled after screening of ‘Queer’ is blocked

0
Authorities say the gay themed film would disturb the peace.
Community

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

0
Teams representing all the colours of the Pride rainbow took part.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

0
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
News

ANESU and LILPIXIE share new track ‘Robin Hood’

0
On the new tune ANESU raps about jumping out of a closet like Robin Hood.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Turkish film festival cancelled after screening of ‘Queer’ is blocked

0
Authorities say the gay themed film would disturb the peace.
Community

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

0
Teams representing all the colours of the Pride rainbow took part.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

0
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
News

ANESU and LILPIXIE share new track ‘Robin Hood’

0
On the new tune ANESU raps about jumping out of a closet like Robin Hood.
News

PrideFEST continues with sports, family gatherings and art galore

0
See what's on this weekend.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Turkish film festival cancelled after screening of ‘Queer’ is blocked

Graeme Watson -
Authorities say the gay themed film would disturb the peace.
Read more

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

Graeme Watson -
Teams representing all the colours of the Pride rainbow took part.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

OUTinPerth -
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture