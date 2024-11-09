John Duff is back with a stick-up

Singer John Duff has been delivering a steady stream of releases this year, and he’s got some fresh material.

Duff says Stick Up is a song he wrote earlier this year and they’ve just shot the sexy video to go with the tune.

The lyrics are quite x-rated and is most likely not safe for work. Depends on where you work!

“I wrote this song in July and shot this video last month – today: it has more meaning than it did then, or even three days ago.” Duff said in the wake of the US election results.

“I hope it offers you some levity and some light – as that has always been the foundation of my work. This is by far the most fun I have ever had on a video set – and by far my favorite video. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.” he added.

Back in September Duff shared his album Greatest Hits – Deluxe Edition.

The album presents a collection of ‘hits’ from an artist who never existed, weaving together elements of American popular music from the 1950s through the 1970s. The themes and content are up-to-date issues of today, but the style harks back to previous eras.