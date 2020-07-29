Join Perth Rams for a belated birthday celebration this August



Local LGBTIQ+ rugby team Perth Rams are celebrating their second birthday, revisiting the antics of the club’s smash-hit fundraising events last year.

#GetRammed marks two years for the inclusive squad, which has seen some massive achievements since their inception in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perth Rams RUFC (@perthrams) on Aug 21, 2019 at 1:25am PDT



The Rams’ birthday party promises the return of the team’s amateur go-go dancers in cages, fabulous drinks specials, prizes, and some of the squad will be giving drag a whirl for your viewing pleasure.

Hosted by the always glamorous Serenity, #GetRammed is sure to have something for everyone… as long as you’re over 18 for this adults only spectacular.

#GetRammed takes over Connections Nightclub on Saturday 15th August from 8:30pm. For tickets and more information head to Facebook or Eventbrite.

