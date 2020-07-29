Join Perth Rams for a belated birthday celebration this August

Local LGBTIQ+ rugby team Perth Rams are celebrating their second birthday, revisiting the antics of the club’s smash-hit fundraising events last year.
#GetRammed marks two years for the inclusive squad, which has seen some massive achievements since their inception in 2018.
The Rams’ birthday party promises the return of the team’s amateur go-go dancers in cages, fabulous drinks specials, prizes, and some of the squad will be giving drag a whirl for your viewing pleasure.
Hosted by the always glamorous Serenity, #GetRammed is sure to have something for everyone… as long as you’re over 18 for this adults only spectacular.
#GetRammed takes over Connections Nightclub on Saturday 15th August from 8:30pm. For tickets and more information head to Facebook or Eventbrite.
