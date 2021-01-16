Join the Perth Spectres for their first training session of 2021

The Perth Spectres, our local LGBTIQ+ basketball team, begin their training for 2021 on Sunday morning and everyone is invited to head down and join in the action.

No matter what your skill level is you’re welcome to join in, it doesn’t matter if you recently retired from the NBA or are yet to master the art of dribbling.

The session is being held at UWA Sport, which is building M412 on the university campus. The training session kicks off at 10:30am and runs for 90 minutes. Afterwards everyone is heading to Varsity for lunch.

There’s a small fee to take part and cover the hire costs of the court, find all the details on Facebook.

