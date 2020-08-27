Join Youth Pride Network for a potluck dinner this Friday

LGBTQIA+ advocacy group Youth Pride Network (YPN) are hosting a potluck dinner at Perth City Farm this Friday.

YPN are inviting you to join them for dinner and enjoy some great food while connecting with the local community.

YPN committee member and event organiser Jack Meakins says everyone of all ages is welcome to come along.

“We’d love to have more of a really community focused, youth accessible vibes,” Meakins said of the event.

“Perth City Farm is very accessible by public transport if you don’t drive, and it’s a very friendly venue for people with disabilities.”

Attendees are asked to bring a plate of food to the free event, along with a list of ingredients included for those who need to know, and help reduce waste by bringing your own cutlery and plate.

Don’t forget to don your best purple outfit to mark Wear It Purple Day, which falls on the last Friday in August each year.

YPN Potluck is coming up this Friday 28th August. For more information and to register your attendance, head to Facebook.

