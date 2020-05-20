Josh Thomas series ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ to return for season 2

Aussie streaming service Stan has announced that fans can expect a second season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, the latest series from comedian Josh Thomas.

Following the success of his home-grown series Please Like Me, Thomas set off to the states to lay the ground work for his second TV venture.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay stars Thomas as the older half-brother to two young girls, together they are dealing with the death of their shared parent, as Thomas steps into being their guardian.

In the series Thomas plays Nicholas; “A neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad when his teenage half-sisters – one of whom is on the autism spectrum.”

Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press portray his siblings, and Adam Faison, who has previously appeared on Grace and Frankie and Agents of Shield, also stars in the series.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is streaming now on Stan.

