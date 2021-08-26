Josh Thomas’s ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ to end with second series

Comedian Josh Thomas has announced that his US television series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will not have any more series.

Posting to his Twitter account Thomas shared that the show’s recent second season would be it’s last.

“I want to send an extra super special thanks to our cast, writer and crew who are talented, kind and passionate.” Thomas said. “We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing.”

Thomas thanked broadcaster Freeform for their support of the show saying they had been cool, open and extremely progressive.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay starred Thomas as the older half-brother to two young girls, together they are dealing with the death of their shared parent, as Thomas steps into being their guardian. One of the sisters in the story is autistic, and the show was praised for it’s realistic depiction of neuro-divergent people.

Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press and Adam Faison appeared in the series alongside Josh Thomas.

The show can be streamed in Australia on Stan.

OIP Staff

