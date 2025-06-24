Search
June is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month – have you been tested?

Lifestyle

After watching his dear friend go through chemotherapy and radiation treatment for rectal cancer, Christopher Churchouse decided to become a National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (NBCSP) ambassador for the Western Australian LGBTQIA+ community.

Bowel cancer is one of Australia’s most common cancers, and can be a silent killer, often developing with no signs or symptoms – which is why regular screening is so important.

Medical research shows the LGBTQIA+ community may be at higher risk of bowel cancer due to lower screening rates and recognised barriers to timely engagement with the health system.

Christopher wants everyone to know that when it’s found early, more than 90% of cases can be treated successfully. 

“It was an incredibly tough journey for my friend and watching him go through treatment was hard.” Christopher said.

“I talk to so many friends who say they have received the test kit, and they have not done anything about it. It frustrates me. It’s so easy and private to do.

“I tell my friends just to poo and do it!”

Christopher Churchouse for North Metropolitan Health Service

Sadly, when the free NBCSP kit arrives in the post, many people don’t take this chance to participate and find out if there are any changes in their bowel before they become significant.

Quite simply, using this kit could save your life, Christopher said.

He said that it was a simple and obvious decision to stick to testing once every two years for bowel cancer.

If you do notice any changes in your bowel habits that persist for more than four weeks, it is important to seek prompt medical attention, especially if you have ongoing abdominal pain or you notice blood in the toilet.

While those experiencing symptoms of bowel cancer may put off seeing their doctor because they are embarrassed to discuss their symptoms, it is important to seek advice as soon as possible.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cause of cancer death in Western Australia, following lung cancer. June is Bowel Cancer Awareness month, so it’s the perfect time to act.

“The test is quick and easy to use, and it could save your life,” Christopher said.

Doctors recommend people aged 45 to 74 screen every two years, and the NBCSP has recently expanded to include people aged 45 to 49 based on evidence of those being diagnosed with the disease.

If you’re aged 50 to 74, the NBCSP will mail you a free screening kit to do your home test every two years.

If you’re aged between 45 and 49, you can now request to be mailed your first kit by signing up for the program on the National Cancer Screening Register website.

Screening Saves Lives campaign is an initiative of the North Metropolitan Health Service to encourage members of the LGBTQIA+ community to take part in bowel, breast and cervical screening.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

