June Jones announces new tour dates for February/March 2022

Melbourne/Naarm singer, songwriter and instrumentalist June Jones has revealed new dates for her tour, coming up in early 2022.

Joining June on stage for all dates around Australia is her bestie and Motorcycle co-producer Geryon.

June recently covered Kylie Minogue’s 2001 classic hit Come Into My World. June is nominated for the Music Victoria Awards Best Pop Act, which will be announced at the ceremony this Friday.

2019 saw the release of her debut solo album, Diana, which was awarded 3RRR’s album of the week and led to a national tour with Seeker Lover Keeper, east coast shows with Cate Le Bon (UK), and a sold out launch at Howler.

Musically, the album was a bridge between her foundations as a folk-adjacent songwriter and the more electronic, self-produced sound that she has explored on her second solo album, Leafcutter, which received album of the week from 3RRR (VIC), FBi Radio (NSW),4ZZZ (QLD), and Edge Radio (TAS), and saw her selling out three local album launches.

Leafcutter is an exploration of Jones’s inner world, living as a neurodivergent trans woman. Jones draws inspiration from artists like Björk, Kate Bush, Anohni, and The Knife, as well as speculative fiction writers like Ursula Le Guin and NK Jemisin.

The album resembles a collection of short stories whose narrator is at once despairing and hopeful, combining elements of pop and experimental, lyrical storytelling and electronic production, the old and the new.

Jones has been a prolific live performer, playing more than 200 shows over 6 years, including the aforementioned national tour with Seeker Lover Keeper, as well as supporting international acts like Hand Habits (US), Julien Baker (US), Cate Le Bon (UK), Crywank (UK) Julianna Barwick (US), Kath Bloom (US), Colin Self (US), Dead Moon (US), Screaming Females (US), and more.

June Jones is coming to Perth and Fremantle in March 2022. For tickets and full tour dates, follow this link.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.