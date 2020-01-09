Jussie Smollett will not be returning for ‘Empire’ finale

Actor Jussie Smollett definitely won’t be returning for the final episodes of Empire, the show that made him a star.

The actor was written out of the show before the end of its fifth season, but writers left the door open for his character to return, but now the Vice President of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn says there’s no chance of Smollett making a comeback.

“There were a number of factors that went into the decision to not bring him back,” Thorn said. “There were many points of view about if he should come back or if he shouldn’t. As hard as a decision as that was, for us — and when I say us I mean the network, the studio and the producers — it felt like it was in the best interests of the show and the cast.”

“Our hope is that all of the controversy surrounding Jussie doesn’t overshadow the show,” he said, “which we think is bigger than him.”

Smollett was written out of the program following claims he had faked an assault he reported in Chicago. The actor claimed he had been attacked and assaulted by two men wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ caps, and the men had tried to tie a noose around his neck.

After investigating the alleged assault, police charged Smollett with making a false police report. The actor came to an agreement with prosecutors that saw him pay a fine and undertake community service. The felony charges could have seen Smollett imprisoned for several years.

The actors legal troubles are not over, a special prosecutor is investigating the decision to drop the charges against Smollett. The investigation to result in new charges being filed against the actor.

An Illinois judge has just order Google to hand over all files and emails associated with Google accounts linked to Smollett and his manager, Frank Gatson, from November 2018 to November 2019.

Smollett has maintained he had no involvement in setting up the attack he reported. He is also being used by the city of Chicago for the costs relating to the investigation into his claim, while he is counter-suing the city arguing the charges were brought in bad faith, and were based on dubious testimony.

OIP Staff