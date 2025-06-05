Kate Nash delivers a message to GERMS and she’s not holding back

British singer Kate Nash has coined a new term GERM – its a girl who is an exclusive regressive misogynist, a message clearly targeted at people who describe themselves as TERFs – Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists.

“I feel no threat from any trans person that might be in the toilets, I’ve never felt threatened by a trans person as it turns out. The 69,958 rapes that were reported between Oct 2023 and Sept 24 in the UK do slightly concern me though” Nash delivers in a spoken word style.

Later she says “Women are facing serious dangers, not during boxing matches or from trans people needing a piss but from actual violence that is carried out against them every week.”

Nash told The Guardian that she wrote the song in response to the recent court decision in the UK that calls for transgender people to use public facilities that align with their birth gender.

“I have a lot of trans people in my life that I care about,” Nash said. “This feminist-trans ‘debate’ – it’s not a debate to me. A friend of mine was the victim of a hate crime last year. I took the ruling very personally.”

Nash first came to the public’s attention with her 2007 debut album Made of Bricks. Last year she released her sixth studio album 9 Sad Symphonies. Nash has also found success as an actor appearing in the TV series GLOW where she playing Rhonda Britannica