Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Kate Nash delivers a message to GERMS and she’s not holding back

Culture

British singer Kate Nash has coined a new term GERM – its a girl who is an exclusive regressive misogynist, a message clearly targeted at people who describe themselves as TERFs – Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists.

“I feel no threat from any trans person that might be in the toilets, I’ve never felt threatened by a trans person as it turns out. The 69,958 rapes that were reported between Oct 2023 and Sept 24 in the UK do slightly concern me though” Nash delivers in a spoken word style.

- Advertisement -

Later she says “Women are facing serious dangers, not during boxing matches or from trans people needing a piss but from actual violence that is carried out against them every week.”

Nash told The Guardian that she wrote the song in response to the recent court decision in the UK that calls for transgender people to use public facilities that align with their birth gender.

“I have a lot of trans people in my life that I care about,” Nash said. “This feminist-trans ‘debate’ – it’s not a debate to me. A friend of mine was the victim of a hate crime last year. I took the ruling very personally.” 

Nash first came to the public’s attention with her 2007 debut album Made of Bricks. Last year she released her sixth studio album 9 Sad Symphonies. Nash has also found success as an actor appearing in the TV series GLOW where she playing Rhonda Britannica

Latest

News

Pride flags vandalised in Launceston as the city hosts an inclusion forum

0
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said it just showed why Pride is needed.
News

Australian scientists make big breakthrough in HIV research

0
A new mRNA technique exposes latent HIV cells making them susceptible to other medications.
Culture

A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals he is being treated for Parkinsons

0
The singer revealed his diagnosis via a in-depth interview on the band's website.
News

Victorian man sentenced over vigilante attacks that lured victims via dating app Grindr

0
He is one of 35 people recently arrested by Victorian police.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Pride flags vandalised in Launceston as the city hosts an inclusion forum

0
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said it just showed why Pride is needed.
News

Australian scientists make big breakthrough in HIV research

0
A new mRNA technique exposes latent HIV cells making them susceptible to other medications.
Culture

A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals he is being treated for Parkinsons

0
The singer revealed his diagnosis via a in-depth interview on the band's website.
News

Victorian man sentenced over vigilante attacks that lured victims via dating app Grindr

0
He is one of 35 people recently arrested by Victorian police.
Culture

Get your first look at ‘Wicked: For Good’

0
Return to Oz this November.

Pride flags vandalised in Launceston as the city hosts an inclusion forum

OUTinPerth -
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said it just showed why Pride is needed.
Read more

Australian scientists make big breakthrough in HIV research

OUTinPerth -
A new mRNA technique exposes latent HIV cells making them susceptible to other medications.
Read more

A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals he is being treated for Parkinsons

Graeme Watson -
The singer revealed his diagnosis via a in-depth interview on the band's website.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture