Katharine Deves ushered out of Liberal party function

Katherine Deves, the Liberal candidate for Warringah, was ushered out of a Liberal party function on Sunday as she refused to answer questions from the media.

The controversial candidate who has campaigned to prevent transgender women and girls from participating in sport said she still had the backing of her party before being whisked away from reporters.

Controversial Warringah Katherine Deves makes a hasty exit from today’s Liberal campaign rally, her first appearance on the trail, after gallery journalists tried to ask her questions. #Auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/ubpyT869Dr — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 1, 2022

Since Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared he wouldn’t allow Deves to be silenced, the candidate has been particularly silent. She pulled out of a meet the candidate forum, and reporters were banned from being in the room when she appeared at a politics in the pub event a few days later.

Last week Deves granted an interview to SBS News where she said that she had received death threats online, which had been reported to the police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The NSW police told the media that no complaint had been made to them, and the AFP said they would not comment on something that may potentially become an investigation. Further clouding the situation examples of abusive comments provided to media outlets from the party were from before Deves was endorsed as a candidate.

Katherine Deves gives rare media interview

Today Deves sat down with Sydney’s Daily Telegraph where she said she believed her views were inline with the majority of the Australian population.

“I think there’s a lot of quiet Australians out there who do hold common sense positions on many things and I’ve received messages of support from all over the country, even internationally,” she said.

Deves said her campaign against transgender women and girls participating in women’s sport was a continuation of other battles women had fought through the decades.

“Historically, we women have had to fight very, very hard to participate equally in public life, and this is just another demonstration of women fighting for their rights.”

“A lot of the tactics we have seen really debase the electoral process and I don’t think Australians take kindly to intimidation and bullying,” she said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

