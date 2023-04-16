Katherine Deves announces she’ll nominate for the senate

Failed Warringah Liberal candidate Katherine Deves has announced that she’ll be putting her name forward to replace Senator Jim Molan.

Deves announcement that she hoped to join the federal parliament was revealed in an interview with The Australian. The vacancy was created by the death of former military leader Jim Molan who passed away in January following a long battle with cancer.

Katheirne Deves was picked by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to run for the North Sydney seat of Warringah at the 2022 election, but her outspoken views on transgender youth have been credited with destroying the Liberal’s campaign in Warringah.

Her candidacy was also blamed for the loss of several neighbouring seats in Sydney which saw independent ‘teal’ candidates topple moderate Liberals.

Since losing at the election Deves has become a regular guest on Sky News opinion programs and also appeared at Kellie-Jay Keen’s Let Women Speak events in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Trans rights are men’s and women’s rights being renegotiated. I am on the side of not conceding unnecessary ground on rights hard fought and won by our foremothers over the past 125 years,” she told The Australian.

Deves said the decision by World Athletics to ban transgender women from their professional ranks, and the decision of the Cass Review which recommended the closure of the Tavistock Centre in London, had vindicated her views.

While the UK’s National Health Service is closing the long-running Tavistock Centre, it is also opening several regional centres to provide better service.

Deves said she had much to share beyond her views on transgender people.

“I have much to contribute on a variety of issues beyond that for which I’ve become known, the debate of the moment is the Voice,”

“I support Indigenous voices, particularly grassroots voices, and I respect that constitutional recognition of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in our constitution. But I am concerned first, about the entrenchment of a group right in the constitution.” Deves said.

The aspiring politician said she hoped to gain the support of conservative party members but said she would not stand if fellow conservative Warren Mundine was to put his name forward. Deves told The Australian that she believes it should be a member of the conservative side of politics who is succeeds Molan, giving his own conservative views.

During the election campaign Deves issued an apology over the way she had described transgender youth in the past, but recently during an appearance on the SBS program Insight she said she regretted making the apology.

Deves also issued an apology over comments she made online about drag performer Courtney Act. Since she last ran for parliament Deves has declared the gay rights movement is a neo-religion, suggested that coming out as gay is no longer a big deal, advocated for bans against transgender women competing in professional swimming to be extended to also cover transgender youth, and described Melbourne’s Pride Centre as the “Woke Cathedral”.

OIP Staff.

