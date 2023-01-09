Katherine Deves apologises for accusing Courtney Act of “grooming”

Katherine Deves, the former Liberal party candidate turned Sky News Contributor, has apologised for accusing the ABC and drag performing Courtney Act of “grooming” children.

“I tweeted on Jan 1 about Shane Jenek’s performance on the ABC New Years Eve program in his drag persona as “Courtney Act” performing Divinyl’s “I touch myself”. By this tweet I did not intend to convey any defamatory meaning, but if such a meaning is conveyed, I apologise.” Deves posted to Twitter last week.

Deves appears to have removed her initial post from Twitter but follow up comments she made remain.

The controvertial aspiring politician made her comment on 1st January, sharing an article from The Daily Mail that was critical of the broadcaster’s 9pm NYE concert performances.

Drag star Courtney Act, the alter-ego of Shane Jenek, performed several songs in the concert including Olivia Newton-John’s Xanadu, ACDC’s You Shook Me All Night Long and the classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

But it was the inclusion of the Divinyl’s song I Touch Myself that upset some viewers who argued that the song which is clearly about masturbation was not a suitable choice for the 9pm timeslot. Some viewers also took to social media to express their thoughts that Courtney Act’s flesh-coloured costume was too revealing.

Liberal senator Alex Antic previously accused the ABC and Courtney Act of participating in child grooming during senate estimates hearings in early November. His accusation was criticised by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young who said his comments were offensive to genuine survivors of sexual assault.

Senator Antic made his accusation under parliamentary privilege, he later declined to repeat his accusation when appearing on Sky News.

Courtney Act later spoke about the experience of being accused of being a child groomer on Channel Ten’s The Project.

“Grooming is really serious. Grooming is the act of an abuser manipulating a child so they can sexually abuse them. It’s a serious term. To use terms of abuse where no abuse is happening takes away from the occasions when it is happening.”

“It was quite a shocking thing to be accused of,” Courtney Act said.

OIP Staff

