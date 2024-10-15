Search
Kathy Bates is ‘Matlock’ in reimagined new series

Culture

Iconic award-winning actor Kathy Bates is coming back to our TV screens as a legendary 80s character.

Bates stars as Madeline Matlock in a reimagining of 80s legal drama Matlock, coming to 10 this November.

Starring Andy Griffith as the titular character, the original series ran for nine seasons across the 80s and 90s.

This time around, Madeline Matlock is an unassuming ex-lawyer, who dives back into the working world after the tragic death of her daughter.

Madeline sees her age as a secret weapon for flying under the radar, finding her way back into a prestigious law firm after 30 years out of the industry.

The premiere episode promises a shocking plot twist in its premiere episode, so crime lovers shouldn’t miss their chance to get in from the start!

The reboot also stars Frozen II‘s Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, Leah Lewis as Sarah and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Skye P Marshall as Olympia.

Matlock premieres Monday, 4 Movember on 10 and 10 Play.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

