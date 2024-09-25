Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Katy Perry teases mystery guest for her AFL show

Culture

Katy Pery is in town and will be the pre-game entertainment at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday afternoon.

During an appearance on Channel 7’s Sunrise, the singer teased details of a mystery guest who’ll be joining her on stage for the performance.

- Advertisement -

“There’s going to be a surprise performance of a favourite Australian artist who I look up to. She is going to be singing with me, and I’ll be singing a little bit with her.

The singer wasn’t willing to give any more details.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, locked up, chains, all of it.” Perry said.

The revelation has left fans wondering who it might be….

Kylie Minogue is a possibility, her new single Lights, Camera, Action is released on Friday as she heralds in the era of her Tension II album. The two previously hung out when Kylie performed Padam Padam on American Idol.

The refence to being locked up with “chains” made others think of Tina Arena. Both Arena and Minogue are from Melbourne, but Arena is definitely in town having been pictured with Belinda Carlisle backstage at her Melbourne show earlier this week.

Some commentators thought there was a good chance that Sia would be the mystery guest, noting that she and Perry were good friends.

But could it be Iggy Izalea?

There’s been reports that there’s been some tension between the AFL organsiers and the singer, as they really want her to focus on playing her hits during her set, while Perry is pushing for tracks from her latest album to be featured.

Yesterday Perry announced she be heading back to Australia next year for a full tour, including a show in Perth.

The tour will begin in Sydney on 9th June before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and then a final show at Perth’s RAC Arena on 22nd June.

Latest

News

Equality Australia welcomes passing of conversion therapy ban in South Australia

0
Anna Brown from Equality Australia says the legislation is not perfect, but an important step forward.
News

Albany council rejects calls to remove books

0
The council rejected all the motions from last month's Special Electors Meeting.
News

Marriage Equality is a reality in Thailand after King approves law changes

0
The new laws will come into effect in late January 2025.
News

Tasmanian lawmakers urged to take action on conversion therapy

0
Tasmania and WA are both lacking protections against the practice.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Equality Australia welcomes passing of conversion therapy ban in South Australia

0
Anna Brown from Equality Australia says the legislation is not perfect, but an important step forward.
News

Albany council rejects calls to remove books

0
The council rejected all the motions from last month's Special Electors Meeting.
News

Marriage Equality is a reality in Thailand after King approves law changes

0
The new laws will come into effect in late January 2025.
News

Tasmanian lawmakers urged to take action on conversion therapy

0
Tasmania and WA are both lacking protections against the practice.
News

Home Affair Minister Tony Burke urged to take action on Kellie Jay Keen’s return to Australia

0
The British speaker will be back in Australia for the CPAC Conference this October.

Equality Australia welcomes passing of conversion therapy ban in South Australia

Graeme Watson -
Anna Brown from Equality Australia says the legislation is not perfect, but an important step forward.
Read more

Albany council rejects calls to remove books

Graeme Watson -
The council rejected all the motions from last month's Special Electors Meeting.
Read more

Marriage Equality is a reality in Thailand after King approves law changes

OUTinPerth -
The new laws will come into effect in late January 2025.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture