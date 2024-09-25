Katy Perry teases mystery guest for her AFL show

Katy Pery is in town and will be the pre-game entertainment at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday afternoon.

During an appearance on Channel 7’s Sunrise, the singer teased details of a mystery guest who’ll be joining her on stage for the performance.

“There’s going to be a surprise performance of a favourite Australian artist who I look up to. She is going to be singing with me, and I’ll be singing a little bit with her.

The singer wasn’t willing to give any more details.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, locked up, chains, all of it.” Perry said.

The revelation has left fans wondering who it might be….

Kylie Minogue is a possibility, her new single Lights, Camera, Action is released on Friday as she heralds in the era of her Tension II album. The two previously hung out when Kylie performed Padam Padam on American Idol.

The refence to being locked up with “chains” made others think of Tina Arena. Both Arena and Minogue are from Melbourne, but Arena is definitely in town having been pictured with Belinda Carlisle backstage at her Melbourne show earlier this week.

Some commentators thought there was a good chance that Sia would be the mystery guest, noting that she and Perry were good friends.

But could it be Iggy Izalea?

There’s been reports that there’s been some tension between the AFL organsiers and the singer, as they really want her to focus on playing her hits during her set, while Perry is pushing for tracks from her latest album to be featured.

Yesterday Perry announced she be heading back to Australia next year for a full tour, including a show in Perth.

The tour will begin in Sydney on 9th June before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and then a final show at Perth’s RAC Arena on 22nd June.