Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Katy Perry is set to return to Australia in June 2025

Culture

Katy Perry is currently in Australia to perform at the AFL Grand Final, but she’s announced she’ll be back for a full tour in June 2025.

It’ll be the singer’s first Australian tour in six years and comes off the back of the release of her new album 143.

Since Perry was last touring she’s released three albums of material, alongside 143, there’s been Witness (2017) and Smile (2020). While popular with fans none have matched the chart success of her earlier work.

Speaking about the tour Perry said The Lifetimes Tour would be filled with fan favourites.

“It’s a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025. Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves.” was the message from the singer.

The tour will begin in Sydney on 9th June before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and then a final show at Perth’s RAC Arena on 22nd June.

Australian Tour Dates

Monday 9th June SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena
Thursday 12th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena
Friday 13th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena
Tuesday 17th June BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sunday 22nd June PERTH, RAC Arena

The most recent single from 143 is ‘I’m His, He’s Mine’ which interpolates Crystal Water’s hit ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale runs from 10am Friday 27 September, through to 8am on Tuesday 1 October (local time). Go to www.telstra.com.au/tickets
 
A Snaffle pre-sale runs from 9am Tuesday 1 October, through to 9am Thursday 3 October (local time). Go to www.snaffle.com.au
 
General public tickets go on sale from 10am (local time) on Friday 4 October from www.ticketek.com.au
 
For all ticketing and tour information head to: www.tegdainty.com

Culture

Kylie Minogue adds additional shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

0
Kylie Minogue as added three additional dates to the...
News

Report shows over 10,000 books banned from US school libraries

0
PEN America has raised the alarm about the dramatic increase.
Culture

Barbara Streisand doco will share never seen archives

0
The singer will share rare footage, photos and recordings for the multi-episode project.
Culture

It’s 30 years since Madonna released ‘Secret’

0
The song signaled a change in direction for the singer.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

