Keiynan Lonsdale pays tribute to the disco gods with new video

Actor and musician Keiynan Lonsdale has delivered a brand new video that is sizzling hot and super sultry.

Gods of the Disco is the latest tune offered by the Love, Simon star and the video clip sees him getting totally getting into ‘rocking with his body’ as he strips down to a g-string and starts making out with his backing dancers. Things take a sister turn when they all turn into vampires.

Speaking about the new clip Lonsdale said the video was about facing up to your fears and finding freedom.

“I like to say that it’s me performing in front of my fears,” said Lonsdale told HuffPost, “To me, the song is about freedom. It’s about letting out your inner freak. But before you can own your freedom, you have to cross over and face your fears. So I wanted to physically represent those fears.”

Lonsdale released his debut album in 2020, but this song is something new from the artist that was part of his previous record.

The Actor and entertainer has gone from appearing in Australian children’s TV shows a decade ago, to making his mark in Hollywood films like Love, Simon and popular international TV shows.

In an interview with Graeme Watson from OUTinPerth earlier this year Lonsdale spoke about how he’d had to learn to deal with his own fears about being more open about his sexuality.

“Once I got to the place of being able to rebel against my own homophobia, and then the homophobia of others, and the gift of Love, Simon totally ushered in that journey for me. I wasn’t even out when I was filming it.” Lonsdale shared.