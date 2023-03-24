Kellie-Jay Keen escorted out of Auckland event

British anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker, has been escorted out of her Auckland event after being pelted with what she has described as tomato soup.

Warning: This story has details of violence, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

New Zealand media have reported that a small fight broke out as Keen arrived for her Let Women Speak event in a local park. However as soon as she took up her position in the park’s rotunda protesters pushed through barricades and quickly surrounded her small group of supporters.

“Where are the f***ing police?” Keen can be heard in the shouting in the video before the rotunda is quickly surrounded by protesters. “This country is f***ed, this country is totally lost.” Keen tells her online audience suggesting people who agree with her views should seek political asylum in the United Kingdom.

Police escorted Parker away from the park placing her in police car and taking her to a local police station for safety. Parker live streamed the entire altercation on her YouTube channel.

In the video a visibly shaken Parker can be seen surrounded by police as they escorted her through the throng of protesters. Her supporters were also given a police escort away from the park.

Once in the safety of the police car Parker asked not to be taken back to her hotel, saying she had received a threatening note slipped under her door earlier in the day. She also discussed with police cancelling her second appearance in the New Zealand city of Wellington over safety concerns.

Following her departure protesters reportedly took over the rotunda and delivered speeches in support of transgender people, while a dance party erupted after Kellie-Jay Keen left the scene. Auckland Pride Executive Director Max Tweedie posted a video of people celebrating.

Albert Park is now a trans joy dance party 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/hT8ZTTOb0m — Max 🏳️‍⚧️ (@max_tweedie) March 24, 2023

