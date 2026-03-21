Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Khalid to bring his ‘It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour’ to Australia

Culture

Khalid is heading back to Australia and New Zealand for five arena shows as part of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour.

LA based, multi-platinum certified singer, songwriter and producer Lauv will be special guest on all shows.

- Advertisement -

Khalid will kick off It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour in New Zealand playing Spark Arena, Auckland on Tuesday 10 November before heading to Australia performing at Riverstage, Brisbane on Wednesday 11 November then Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Friday 13 November, then Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Sunday 15 November with a final show at RAC Arena, Perth on Wednesday 18 November.

Telstra Plus Members (AU) can access presale tickets from Monday 23 March (10am local time) via telstra.com.au/plus/tickets, while the khalidofficial.comand Frontier Member presales commence Thursday 26 March (11am local time) before the general on sale on Friday 27 March (12noon local time). Tickets and tour information via and khalidofficial.com and frontiertouring.com/khalid.

Khalid released his fourth album After the Sun Goes Down in 2025. It was his first release since the world learned that the singer was gay.

“This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally” Khalid said when the album was released.

Latest

Local

Share your thoughts in our Reader’s Survey

0
Tell us what you like to see more of in OUTinPerth.
Culture

Pet Shops Boys and Russell T Davies team up to adapt ‘It’s a Sin’ into a dance work

0
The show will have its premiere in Manchester, but no date has been set.
History

On This Gay Day | Composer Stephen Sondheim was born

0
The giant of musical theatre wrote many memorable works include 'Into the Woods' and 'Assassins'.
News

Election | Labor returned to government in South Australia

0
Labor will continue as the party of government in South Australia, with Premier Peter Malinauskas taking on a second term.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Share your thoughts in our Reader’s Survey

0
Tell us what you like to see more of in OUTinPerth.
Culture

Pet Shops Boys and Russell T Davies team up to adapt ‘It’s a Sin’ into a dance work

0
The show will have its premiere in Manchester, but no date has been set.
History

On This Gay Day | Composer Stephen Sondheim was born

0
The giant of musical theatre wrote many memorable works include 'Into the Woods' and 'Assassins'.
News

Election | Labor returned to government in South Australia

0
Labor will continue as the party of government in South Australia, with Premier Peter Malinauskas taking on a second term.
News

‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ star Nicholas Brendon dead at 54

0
Nicholas Brendon, who was best known for his role as Xander Harris on the iconic series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has died at age 54.

Share your thoughts in our Reader’s Survey

OUTinPerth -
Tell us what you like to see more of in OUTinPerth.
Read more

Pet Shops Boys and Russell T Davies team up to adapt ‘It’s a Sin’ into a dance work

Graeme Watson -
The show will have its premiere in Manchester, but no date has been set.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Composer Stephen Sondheim was born

OUTinPerth -
The giant of musical theatre wrote many memorable works include 'Into the Woods' and 'Assassins'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture