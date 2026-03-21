Khalid to bring his ‘It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour’ to Australia

Khalid is heading back to Australia and New Zealand for five arena shows as part of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour.

LA based, multi-platinum certified singer, songwriter and producer Lauv will be special guest on all shows.

- Advertisement -

Khalid will kick off It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour in New Zealand playing Spark Arena, Auckland on Tuesday 10 November before heading to Australia performing at Riverstage, Brisbane on Wednesday 11 November then Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Friday 13 November, then Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Sunday 15 November with a final show at RAC Arena, Perth on Wednesday 18 November.

Telstra Plus Members (AU) can access presale tickets from Monday 23 March (10am local time) via telstra.com.au/plus/tickets , while the khalidofficial.com and Frontier Member presales commence Thursday 26 March (11am local time) before the general on sale on Friday 27 March (12noon local time). Tickets and tour information via and khalidofficial.com and frontiertouring.com/khalid .

Khalid released his fourth album After the Sun Goes Down in 2025. It was his first release since the world learned that the singer was gay.

“This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally” Khalid said when the album was released.