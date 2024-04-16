Khanh Ong’s time in the jungle has come to an end

Celebrity Chef Khanh Ong has been evicted from the jungle camp of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia.

As the popular reality TV show winds its way towards its conclusion on Sunday night the campmates are being evicted at the rapid rate.

Ong’s departure follows that of Denise Drysdale, Candice Warner, Peter Daicos and Michelle Bridges who viewers have voted off the program, while Hollywood star Frankie Muniz pulled the plug on this time in the jungle.

Ong was one of the favourite’s to win the series, so his departure was a bit of a surprise. Bookies are tipping influencer Skye Wheatley or reality TV star Callum Hole to be the last camp mate standing.

Without Ong in the camp whipping up meals for the celebrities each night the quality of food in the jungle has probably just taken a nosedive.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Jungle Shop of Horrors.

Khanh took a stack of challenges in his stride during his time on the show including dropping off the side of a mountain on his very first day.

Khanh also went on a shopping spree from hell in the Jungle Shop of Horrors, asked for a refund during the first eating trial of the season namely titled Vom Appetite, and singlehandedly brought home a full suite of stars in Stinking Ship 2: Stink Harder!

His participation has also been in support of his nominated charity Minus-18 who support young LGBTIQA+ people.