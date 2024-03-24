Ellie Cole, Khanh Ong and Stephen K Amos head into the jungle

Paralympian Ellie Cole, chef Khanh Ong and comedian Stephen K Amos are among the celebrities taking part in this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

They’ve joined a host of sporting heroes, influencers, radio announcers, actors and radio presenters in the challenge which sees celebrities sacrificing their creature comforts for a life under the star in the jungle.

They join child TV star Frankie Muniz, best known for the series Malcolm in the Middle. Sports star Candice Warner, Paralympian Ellie Cole, radio announcer Brittany Hockley, fitness guru Michelle Bridges, retired AFL footballer Peter Daicos, and reality TV star Callum Hole.

There’s also TV host Tristan MacManus, and influencer Skye Wheatley. More celebrities are expected to arrive for the jungle challenge in coming days.

As he arrived in the South African jungle Stephen K Amos shared that he’s never really stepped outside of the familiar surroundings of inner-city London.

“All I’ve ever known is inner-city London, I’m afraid of everything.” Amos said listing his fears as heights, water, creepy crawlies, slimy things, feral cats and horror films.

Straight off the bat Amos had to deal with his fear of creepy crawly things, he was teamed with Warner, Cole, Muniz, Wheatley and McManus for a challenge that saw him having to retrieve part of a key from box filled with slimy fish.

Khanh Ong said he just hoped they didn’t throw him off a cliff on the first day.

Moments later he was plummeting off a cliff, while trying to read a message displayed on the side of the rockface.

Who’s who in the jungle.

Stephen K Amos

Making his stand-up comedy debut in 2001, Stephen K Amos has toured the world, bringing his comedy to audiences across the globe.

A regular performer at comedy festivals and on panel TV shows, he uses his comedy to provoke people and advocate for LGBTIQA+ rights. He’s also branched out into acting appearing in My Fair Lady and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. One of his early acting jobs was appearing on the British police show The Bill.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz is best known for his starring role in the long running TV comedy Malcolm in the Middle which aired from 2000 – 2006. He also appeared in several feature films including the Secret Agent Cody Banks franchise.

More recently he’s turned his attention to race car driving. In recent years Muniz has shared that due to multiple concussions he has suffered he has significant amnesia as his time as a child star is partially forgotten.

Callum Hole

Callum Hole first found fame on the reality TV show Love Island.

He’s known for his Welsh accent, cheeky banner, and shirtless selfies on his Instagram.

Brittany Hockley

Alongside her friend Laura Byrne Hockley hosts the podcast Life Uncut, and the pair also host the KISSFM radio show The Pick Up with Mitch Churi.

TV viewers may remember her from her appearance on The Bachelor Australia. She appeared in the season where rugby player Nick ‘Honeybadger’ Cummins opted to stay single.

Prior to her week in the media Hockley was a Radiographer in a hospital.

Candice Warner

Former Iron Woman Candice Warner says people nowadays probably think of her as the wife of her cricketer husband David Warner.

She’s previously appeared in SAS Australia, Hell’s Kitchen, and singing competition It Takes Two.

Ellie Cole

Ellie Coles is a champion swimmer and wheelchair basketball player. She had her leg amputated when she was three years old due to cancer.

In four Paralympics she won 17 medals, including six gold, and at the Commonwealth Games she’s won one silver and three bronze medals.

After a successful career in sport, she’s recently retired and embracing her new role as a parent alongside her partner. Their baby Felix Parker Cole arrived three weeks earlier than expected in February.

Khanh Ong

Khanh Ong first appeared on MasterChef Australia in 2018 and he returned for an All-Star season in 2020. During his time on the show, he drew attention to supporting gay youth by wearing T-shirts from youth organisation Tenty-10.

Last year he appeared on the reality TV show Survivor Australia and he’s also had his own cooking show.

Peter Daicos

Daicos played 250 games for Collingwood, making his debut in 1979.

His 15-year playing career saw him declared one of the game’s greatest ever players.

Skye Wheatley

Social media influencer Skye Wheatley came to prominence from her participation in Big Brother in 2014.

She has 600,000 followers on Instagram and over 330,000 on TikTok. She’s a mother to two young children, and alongside her partner she’s renovating her dream home.

Michelle Bridges

Fitness guru Michelle Bridges is best known for the long running show The Biggest Loser.

She’s one of Australia’s most sought-after commentators on health and fitness.

Tristan MacManus

Most recently MacManus was the host of chat show Studio 10.

He began his career in his native Ireland as a dancer and choreographer. He featured in five seasons of the American version of Dancing with the Stars partnering with Gladys Knight, Pamela Anderson and many others. He’s also performed on the UK show Strictly Come Dancing.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here can be seen on 10Play and Network 10.

