Kickstart Youth ARts Festival reveal their 2020 program

Culture | Filed under Arts Posted by admin

Propel Youth Arts have released their program for the 10th Youth Week WA KickstART Festival.

The festival will run from 17 – 24 April. The program for the week-long Festival, developed by Creative Coordinator Kobi Arthur Morrison, Propel Youth Arts WA and the Youth Week WA Planning Committee, features an extensive range of free live performances, workshops, talks and exhibitions showcasing WA young creatives.

“Kaya ngany djinang kolbang ngalang danjoo Boorda. Hello I am looking forward to us being together soon! We hope that there will be plenty of events that will interest you.” Morrison said announcing the program.

With more than 70 free events, each day of the week highlights different aspects of the WA creative community.

Saturday 18 April is Festival Day with a day-long crafters market, workshops and an outdoor evening concert Free Parking: KickstARTCarpark Music with Ziggy Ramo as the headliner.

KickstART Festival will see itself out in Fremantle on Sunday for Walyalup Day. Monday 20 April will pay homage to the art and culture of the First Nations people, and Tuesday delves into thinking outside of the box on Thinkers Day.

Following that, Wednesday 22 April reminds people of self care on Wellness Day, whilst Thursday focuses on production and art on Crafters Day. Finishing off the week on Friday is Global Day which looks out to the world and concludes with a KickstART Wrap Party.

YOuth Minister Dave Kelly said it was impressive how the event had grown over the last decade.

“KickstART began as a one-day youth market in 2011 and has since grown to be a diverse, week-long platform for young people to experience a range of arts, entertainment, cultural and self-help events.” Kelly said launching the 2020 program.

This year’s KickstART Festival will celebrate the Youth Week WA 2020 theme Koora (Past), Mila (Future), Yeyi (Now), which places significance on paying attention to our histories and exploring our potential futures in order to understand what we should and can do right now.

Download a copy of the full program.

Source: Media Release