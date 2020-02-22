Kickstart Youth Festival will kick off with a concert in a car park

Indigenous-Australian, hip-hop musician Ziggy Ramo will headline Free Parking: Kickstart Carpark Music on Saturday 18 April.

The event held at the Art Gallery of WA Carpark is part of Youth Week WA KickstART Festival 2020, presented by Propel Youth Arts. Young people are invited to a night of live music, dancing and food trucks.

Free Parking will present an array of young artists including Ramo who promises to bring his thought-provoking hip-hop lyrics and beats back to his hometown.

Organisers say Ramo’s music exposes prevalent Australian social issues including Indigenous relations and society’s perception of “man” and “woman”, and he will offer his insightful and politically-charged focus music to the youth of WA at Free Parking.

In 2019 Ramo released his track Pretty Boy which focussed on gender fluidity, he has previously shown his support for the queer community during his shows be wearing a rainbow flag.

The event will also Demon Days, Your Girl Pho, Ruer and Violet Orange. Program Manager at Propel Cecile Vuaillat said this will be largest music event the organisation has ever created.

“This concert is going to to be the largest music event Propel has ever put on, I have never been more excited about the musical talent that we’ve lined up and I can guarantee this is going to be a night not to miss for music fans.” Vuaillat said.

Free Parking is on Saturday 18th April 2020 from 5pm – 9pm, see all the details at Propel Youth Arts.

