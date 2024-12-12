Search
OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Calls for Liberal leader John Pesutto to resign in wake of defamation outcome

News

There have been calls for Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto to resign from his position following a court ruling that he defamed former Liberal MP Moira Deeming on multiple occasions.

In a brief delivery of his judgement Judge David O’Callaghan said he found that John Pesutto has defamed the first term politician in a series of interviews he gave in the days following Deeming’s appearance Kellie-Jay Keen’s Let Women Speak even in Melbourne.

Former Victorian Liberal Tim Smith took to social media to call on Pesutto to resign. A call that was also made by Women’s Rights campaigner Stephanie Bastian and anti-transgender lobbyist Kirralie Smith.

Sky News host Rita Panahi also joined the chorus calling for the Liberal leaders resignation.

Victoria’s Deputy Premier Ben Carroll has also called for both Pesutto and deputy leader David Southwick to stand down. While others online have also called for senior Liberal Georgie Crozier to resign as well.

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto

In his published judgement O’Callaghan was critical of Pesutto’s performance on the stand saying the Liberal leader ” “inability or refusal to give a simple answer to simple enough questions.”

The judge however said he was unable to conclude the Pesutto gave dishonest evidence, but said his answers on the stand were “infuriatingly unresponsive”.

In a statement Deeming said the court judgement has shown she had done nothing wrong in attending the Let Women Speak rally.

“This judgment is a public acknowledgment that there was never any justification- legal, moral or political – for what the Opposition Leader did to me and to my family.

“The organisers and attendees of the 2023 Melbourne “Let Women Speak” Rally did nothing wrong and it is shameful that they were treated without fairness or respect by so many in public office.

“I will continue to fight for the rights of parents, women and children – and I know I won’t be alone.” Deeming said.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

