‘Killing Eve’ fourth & final season coming to ABC iView this February

Villainelle and Eve fans rejoice! The fourth and final series of the multi award-winning global phenomenon, killer series, Killing Eve will launch on ABC iview later this month.

A new episode will premiere each week on both ABC iview and ABC TV, with an unmissable double episode premiere on Sunday February 27.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as federal agent Eve Polastri and deadly assassin-for-hire Villanelle, who are once again joined by the talented Fiona Shaw as the tenacious M16 operative Carolyn Martin.

This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious season finale.

After the emotional climax of season three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission whilst Villanelle finds a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’

Having killed her co-worker Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit.

The new series of Killing Eve promises more twists and turns, action and mayhem and an ending you won’t see coming.

Also dropping on ABC iview on Sunday February 27 is the complete third season of Killing Eve.

Don’t miss the premiere of Killing Eve season 4 on ABC iView at 8:30pm on Sunday Feb 27.

